RLC Medical Assistant Program receives accreditation

In September 2017, Rend Lake College's Medical Assistant Program received accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs.

The one-year Medical Assistant Program involves 36 credit hours plus an on-the-job practicum. Assistants are supervised in the field by physicians in offices, clinics, and other facilities as they perform both administrative duties and clinical tasks.

“RLC began working toward accreditation for Medical Assistant once it started in 2015, but we officially requested accreditation services from CAAHEP in December 2015. The accreditation is for all medical assistant students accepted into the program, those who are then eligible to sit for the national exams,” said Bria Robinson, Allied Health Division Coordinator.

In a letter to the college regarding the accreditation, CAAHEP President Carolyn O’Daniel stated, “The commission commends you and your colleagues for your commitment to continuous quality improvement in education, as demonstrated by your participation in program accreditation.”

RLC students interested in the Medical Assistant program can begin taking some general education courses this spring before applying for acceptance into the program this fall.

To learn more about the Medical Assistant program, contact RLC’s Allied Health Division at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1251.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.