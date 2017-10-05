3 arrested after shooting in McCracken Co., KY

Three people are behind bars after a shooting in McCracken County, Kentucky on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Deputies responded to a home on Misty Lane just after midnight after a 911 call from the home. The caller said that the homeowner had been shot and the shooter ran away.

Deputy Trent Hardin gave first aid to the victim, 36-year-old Justin Stamper. Investigators said he was shot in the upper chest area.

Officers on scene collected multiple items of evidence which led them to possible suspects.

Deputies went to a mobile home community on Vasseur Avenue in Paducah where they found one suspect, Jonthan Stevens, 33. Stevens was interviewed and reportedly admitted to his involvement in the shooting.

According to Captain Matt Carter with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, deputies found a pistol and ammunition in Stevens' truck.

With the help of Kentucky State Police Intelligence, detectives were able to identify the other two suspects.

Josh Spoonamore was initially arrested on unrelated warrants in Marshall County, Kentucky.

After being interviewed by detectives, Spoonamore, 26, admitted to his involvement in the shooting.

Spoonamore also faces charges in Marshall County. He's been charged with operating on a suspended operators license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, and trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree.

The third suspect, 20-year-old Caitlin Croft of Benton, Kentucky, was arrested the next day.

Stevens, Spoonamore and Croft were all charged with complicity to assault and are lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

According to the release, Stamper is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State police intelligence.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.