Former Franklin Co., IL deputy accused of sexual assault

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Christopher N. Hampton (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office) Christopher N. Hampton (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A former Franklin County, Illinois sheriff's deputy is accused of sexual assault.

Christopher N. Hampton, 37, of Mulkeytown, Ill., was arrested on a warrant charging him with one count of criminal sexual assault and a second count of custodial sexual misconduct.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond in the Franklin County Jail.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Donald Jones, Illinois State Police and sheriff's deputies arrested Hampton on Thursday, October 5 at 9:30 a.m. at his home.

The sheriff said the arrest comes after an alleged incident on January 16, 2016 when Hampton was employed as a Franklin County sheriff's deputy. The victim was alleged to have been a woman who was arrested on an unrelated matter.

The sheriff said he was told of the incident later that same day and started the investigation. Hampton was placed on administrative leave.

On Jan. 18, the sheriff asked Illinois State Police to conduct a criminal investigation.

States Attorney Evan Owens referred the case to the State's Attorney's Appellant Prosecutors Office. Special Prosecutor Lorinda Lamken is handling the prosecution.

The sheriff said Hampton resigned his position as a Franklin County Deputy Sheriff after the investigation began.

