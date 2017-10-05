Several streets in uptown Jackson to close for Oktoberfest

Several streets in uptown Jackson, Missouri will be closed starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, October 6.

According to the Jackson Police Department, there will be extra vehicular and pedestrian traffic on Saturday, Oct. 7 for Oktoberfest. They ask that drivers use extreme caution while driving in and around the uptown area.

If you plan on attending the event, police ask that you drink responsibly and plan ahead.

