Cape Girardeau gas station demolished to make way for new one

This is a rendering of the new building. (Source: City of Cape Girardeau)

Broadway in Cape Girardeau looks a little different right now.

Crews knocked down the building at Kidds on Thursday, Oct. 5.

The pumps at the store at the corner of Broadway and West End Boulevard were removed the week before.

According to a manager at the other Cape Girardeau location, crews will start building a new store soon.

The Special Use Permit that was submitted to the city council shows that once the renovation is complete, there will be four pump islands. which means there will be eight pumps total. The pumps will be put in so that cars that are fueling up will face perpendicular to Broadway.

The drive-thru will also be relocated to the east side of the building, so the line will wrap around the building.

The goal is to have the new store up and running in the next four to six months. The construction time line will depend on the weather.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.