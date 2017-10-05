Bernie man accused of assaulting woman with a gun

A man from Bernie, Missouri is behind bars after allegedly threatening a woman with a gun.

According to court documents, Deputy Andrew Johnson with the Stoddard County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Golston road just before midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 3 for a report of a woman being assaulted.

Johnson said when he arrived at the scene, the victim told her the suspect, Cary Jones, drove down the road on his motorcycle.

The deputy spotted Jones and ordered him to get off the bike. He asked Jones where the gun was and Jones reportedly said he put it in the ditch.

Investigators found the loaded .45 caliber Colt's pistol inside a black leather holster along with three other loaded magazines in a ditch about a mile from the home officers were originally called to. Jones later admitted that he brought the gun into the home and that he left it on the side of the road when he heard deputies responding to the area, according to Johnson's warrant affidavit.

The victim said that Jones grabbed her by the hair with his left hand and had the gun in his right hand. He reportedly yelled, "shut up and listen, you're lucky you didn't get shot." The victim told investigators he continued to hell at her and pull her hair.

Deputy Johnson noted that the victim had a slight bald spot where she said Jones pulled her hair.

Jones faces charges of assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He's being held on $25,000 cash only bond. If he posts bond, a judge ordered that Jones cannot contact the victim or possess firearms or other weapons.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.