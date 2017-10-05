Bernie man accused of assaulting woman with a gun - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bernie man accused of assaulting woman with a gun

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A man from Bernie, Missouri is behind bars after allegedly threatening a woman with a gun.

According to court documents, Deputy Andrew Johnson with the Stoddard County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Golston road just before midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 3 for a report of a woman being assaulted.

Johnson said when he arrived at the scene, the victim told her the suspect, Cary Jones, drove down the road on his motorcycle.

The deputy spotted Jones and ordered him to get off the bike. He asked Jones where the gun was and Jones reportedly said he put it in the ditch.

Investigators found the loaded .45 caliber Colt's pistol inside a black leather holster along with three other loaded magazines in a ditch about a mile from the home officers were originally called to. Jones later admitted that he brought the gun into the home and that he left it on the side of the road when he heard deputies responding to the area, according to Johnson's warrant affidavit.

The victim said that Jones grabbed her by the hair with his left hand and had the gun in his right hand. He reportedly yelled, "shut up and listen, you're lucky you didn't get shot." The victim told investigators he continued to hell at her and pull her hair.

Deputy Johnson noted that the victim had a slight bald spot where she said Jones pulled her hair.

Jones faces charges of assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He's being held on $25,000 cash only bond. If he posts bond, a judge ordered that Jones cannot contact the victim or possess firearms or other weapons.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:31 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:31:17 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:28:41 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    •   
Powered by Frankly