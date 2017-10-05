'Emanations' exhibition starting Oct. 6 in the Dobbins Center Gallery

Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus and the Department of Art invite everyone to the opening of “Emanations” in the Kenneth and Jeanine Dobbins River Campus Center Gallery on Friday, October 6.

This is an exhibition of drawings and sculptural images from Southeast alumna May J. Robbins.

There will be an exhibition reception on Friday, October 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The exhibit is free of charge and will be on display in the Dobbins Gallery until Wednesday, November 1.

Robbins primarily works with sculpture and abstract painting and is inspired by the cycles of nature and organic life forms.

Her artwork resides in private collections worldwide.

Robbins earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Southeast Missouri State University in 2015.

