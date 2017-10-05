FIRST ALERT: Unseasonably warm in the Heartland

We are seeing a mix of clouds and sun across the area on Thursday, October 5.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says there is still a very small chance a shower could pop up somewhere but odds are we will stay dry.

Temperatures on Thursday evening will be warm for this time of year. Lows by morning will be in the lower 60s.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warm. Highs will reach the middle 80s.

Grant and the First Alert Weather Team are tracking a tropical system and a cold front that could have an impact on our area.

More on that in your First Alert Forecast on Heartland News at 4, 5, 6 and 10.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.