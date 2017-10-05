Shawnee CUSD #84 closed due to water main break

Students and teachers in Shawnee Community School District #84 in Wolf Lake, Illinois will get an unexpected day off.

Classes are canceled for the district on Thursday, October 5.

According to a post on the district's Facebook page, the closure is due to a water main break in Wolf Lake.

The school is expected to resume classes on Friday, October 6.

