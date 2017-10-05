This week in music: 1960 Connie Francis - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in music: 1960 Connie Francis

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Time for some golden oldies.  This morning we dip into the archives and check out the music scene from the first week of October, 1960.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Jimmy Charles and the Revelletts at number five with A Million to One.  Over the years the song has been covered by such acts as Donny Osmond, Jermaine Jackson and Selena.

A novelty song was in the number four spot.  Mr. Custer is a comical song about a soldier's plea to Custer before the climactic Battle of the Little Bighorn. Larry Verne took it all the way to number one. Verne really didn't like the recording industry, and quit the business to become a successful builder of movie sets. His career in construction lasted 35 years before he retired.

At number three was one of Sam Cooke's biggest hits. Cooke wrote Chain Gang after a chance meeting with an actual chain-gang of prisoners on a highway while he was on tour. The story goes that Cooke felt sorry for the men and gave them several cartons of cigarettes. 

Chubby Checker had everyone dancing to the song at number two.  Checker took the song to number one in '60 and then again in 1962.  It's the only song to have two separate chart topping runs and for that reason Billboard ranks it number one on its All-Time Hot 100 Chart.

But in the top spot for this week in '60 was Connie Francis with My Heart Has A Mind of Its Own. It was a follow up to her number one hit Everybody's Somebody's Fool and cemented her as the top female recording act of the late 1950's and early 1960's.  

