1 hurt in motorcycle v. deer crash in McCracken Co., KY

A man from Boaz, Kentucky is in the hospital after crashing his motorcycle on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Deputies responded to the 8900 block of Old Mayfield Road around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators learned James Green, 44, was driving south when he spotted a deer running into his path. He tried to avoid it, but couldn't.

Green lost control of the bike on impact and the bike flipped, throwing Green and his passenger, Jennifer Powell, from the bike. Neither was wearing a helmet.

Powell was flown to a regional hospital with what deputies called incapacitating injuries. Green was not hurt.

Old Mayfield Road was restricted to one lane for about 45 minutes.

