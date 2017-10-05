5 things to know Oct. 5

Good morning! It's Thursday, October 5, 2017.

Thursday will be an unseasonably warm day as highs are expected to hit the mid-80s. Laura Wibbenmeyer said we will be mainly dry. She's expecting a cloudy start to the day, but the sun promises to make an appearance. A tropical system will influence the weather this weekend. It could bring rain chances as early as Saturday. If you're hoping for cooler temperatures, there is good news in the seven-day outlook.

Zeigler City Treasurer indicted: A federal grand jury has indicted Ryan Thorpe on charges of wire fraud and embezzlement from a local government for allegedly embezzling $300,000 from the city.

Few and elusive clues for motive of Las Vegas gunman. Stephen Paddock led such a low-key, private life that no one seemed to know him well, and those who did had no sense he was capable of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

Burn bans, advisories in the Heartland: Several communities across the Heartland are under burn bans or burn advisories because of dry conditions.

Man injured after train derails, crashes into home: The man was inside of his home sleeping when the train crashed into his bedroom in northwest Atlanta early Thursday morning.

