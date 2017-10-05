2 adults, 3 juveniles injured in McCracken County crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 adults, 3 juveniles injured in McCracken County crash

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

On October 4 at 5:33 p.m. the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was called to the area of the intersection of Cairo Road and Ogden Landing Road to investigate a two vehicle crash.

According to officials, deputies found that Jarric Hendrix, 42, of Madisonville Kentucky, was driving a White 1993 Chevrolet Caprice, eastbound on Ogden Landing Road. He stopped at the stop sign at Cairo Road.

Officials said Hendrix's view was obstructed and he did not see a White 2011 Lincoln MKZ, that was operated by 52-year-old Wayna Manypenny, from Paducah.

Manpenny was traveling westbound on Cairo Road when Hendrix pulled into her path, causing the vehicles to collide head on.

Manypenny was accompanied by three juvenile passengers ages 17, 16 and 14.

All occupants of both vehicles were treated and transported by Mercy Regional EMS to an area hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional EMS, and Concord Fire Department.

The intersection of Cairo Road and Ogden Landing Road was restricted to one lane of traffic for one hour for the investigation and cleanup of this collision.

