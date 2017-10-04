SURVIVOR WEEK 2: Johnston stays on the island, Healers on win streak

Jessica's team has come in first place for all of their competitions so far. (Source: CBS)

Both Jessica's parents were on the edge of their seats.

Good news for Survivor contestant Jessica Johnston - she's staying on the island for another week.

KFVS reporter Sherae Honeycutt watched the show with Jessica's parents who were in suspense of what would happen.

But there was nothing to worry about - it's three for three for the healer tribe.

They seemed to be in last place for the underwater part of the match, but came back to win during the puzzle section.

"I thought it was a very difficult challenge. The looked like they were swimming pretty deep down to untie those ropes. But, you know, they looked like they were behind, but then boom - they pulled out of it there at the end," said Jessica's dad, Jeff Johnston.

"It was very suspenseful, because they were last getting the blocks undone underneath the water.So it was - it was *phew* suspenseful," said Jessica's mom, Vickie Johnston.

Jessica and Cole's showmance continued to play out.

There was A LOT of flirting between the two, and Cole hinted that he liked her and was possibly hoping for something a little more.

In the previews for next week Jessica even gives Cole a kiss on the cheek!

But - don't get too excited - it could be because she got some good news about immunity.

We'll have to wait until next week - and we will be watching to keep you updated.

