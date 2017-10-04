Notre Dame Girls Golf wins state championship

The Notre Dame Girls Golf team brought home the 2017 the Girls Golf State Championship from Columbia, Missouri.

The team beat John Burroughs School in Ladue, Missouri on at the Golf Sectional Tournament.

Now, the girls are state champions. Team member Sarah Bell also won an individual championship.

All five girls made the top 10 and advanced to State as a team and individually.

