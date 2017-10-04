2 hurt in crash involving squad car in Jackson Co., IL

A two-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Illinois sent two people to the hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 2:51 p.m.

According to Illinois State Police, a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department was driving east on Old IL Route 13 with lights and siren on. He was en route to a domestic violence call.

Troopers said Deputy Delano Scott briefly turned off his siren in order to communicate with dispatchers, but left his emergency lights on.

A car driven by Jessica Taylor, 23, was in front of Scott's squad car. Troopers said as Taylor started making a left hand turn as Scott made a lane change to pass Taylor's car.

The vehicles collided at the intersection and left the roadway to the north.

Taylor and Scott were both taken to the hospital

The cause of the crash has been reported as failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

