16-year-old skateboarder collides with vehicle in Perryville, MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

A teen on a skateboard was reportedly injured after striking a truck in Perryville, Missouri.

According to the Perryville Police Department, it happened at the intersection of North West St. at West Ste. Maries. 

On Tuesday, Oct. 2 around 3:05 p.m. a 16-year-old male on a skateboard was traveling north on N. West St. approaching W. Ste. Maries. The skateboarder did not stop at the intersection and struck the bed side of a Ford F250 pickup that was heading west through the intersection on Ste Maries St.

The juvenile fell from the board and under the truck where he was then struck with the truck's left rear tire.

The male was transported to Perry County Memorial Hospital and later air lifted for further medical treatment. No tickets have been issued at this time and the investigation continues.

