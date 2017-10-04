Ballard Co. School District awarded $25,000 for STEM education

Ballard County School District recently received $25,000 to further STEM education through the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program.

The money was given to ensure Kentucky students are prepared to take on a growing number of STEM jobs and have the education they need to help solve global challenges

School districts had to be nominated by farmers in eligible counties to compete for a merit-based grant of either $10,000 or $25,000. Nominated school districts then submitted a grant application describing their STEM-focused project.

The program’s Farmer Advisory Council, made up of about 30 farmer leaders from across the country, reviewed the finalist applications and selected the winning school districts, including Ballard County School District.

“The America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program works with farmers to help make their local communities a better place by preparing their students for successful careers,” said Al Mitchell, Monsanto Fund president. “The schools we’ve worked with tell us that the grants they receive through the Grow Rural Education program have real results. In many cases, students seem more excited and interested in what they’re learning and the programs funded by these grants have resulted in higher student engagement in STEM.”

In 2017, the Grow Rural Education program will award $2.3 million to deserving schools. To view a complete list of winners or to learn more about the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program, visit GrowRuralEducation.com or follow along on Facebook at facebook.com/AmericasFarmers.

