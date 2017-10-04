An estimated more than $50M needed to repair Cairo, IL housing

The 200, 300, and 500 rows of McBride Place in Cairo, Illinois were visited on August 17 and 31 to review the condition of buildings. The overall condition of the site, the inside and the outside of the buildings were assessed.

A Physical Needs Assessment (PNA) was completed by a registered architect in April 2017 and an inspection was conducted by HUD’s Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) in September 2016. These assessments did not show any difference in the condition of buildings and the Elmwood and McBride properties.

The REAC assigned a score of 17 out of a possible total of 100 in regard to the properties conditions. The REAC score includes 1,376 Health and Safety deficiencies.

The estimated cost to fix issues at both properties is $51,285,915.

What needs to be done:

Lead-based paint and asbestos containing materials need to be removed.

Emergency repair of sanitary and storm sewer, and drinking water lines continue to exhaust the Alexander County Housing Authority’s (ACHA) limited fiscal resources.

Utility distribution systems need to be replaced.

All parking, drives, and sidewalks at each property are in poor condition and must be replaced.

The needs of the outside of the buildings include roof replacement, removal and repair of siding and repair of brick.

The plumbing and electrical systems need to be replaced throughout each building.

ACHA’s pest management professional has stated that there is a severe rodent and insect infestation.

Outdated and maintenance-intensive boiler systems need to be replaced.

High humidity makes peeling interior paint prevalent throughout Elmwood and McBride and makes conditions suitable for mold growth, rodents and insect infestation.

Water testing in 2017 revealed unacceptable levels of lead in the drinking water within the units.

The cost:

It would cost $3,069,668 to get rid of lead-based paint and asbestos containing materials that are contained in each building.

To replace existing pavement, costs exceed $6,000,000.

To fix exterior needs it would cost over $10,000,000.

The cost of an updated heating and air conditioning system exceeds $5,000,000.

Replacing plumbing and electrical systems would cost more than $4,000,000.

The outdated kitchen and bath fixtures are anticipated to cost around $2,850,000.

The total estimated construction cost to repair the basic items is $1,890,264 for the 200 row, $2,446,224 for the 300 row and $889,536 for the 500 row. The cost breaks down to $184,482 per apartment including design and administrative costs according to the PNA.

