Ballard County School to receive $25K grant

The Ballard County School District has received a $25,000 grant to further STEM education through the America's Farmers Grow Rural Education program.

The school district plans to upgrade technology that will enhance the health science curriculum and better prepare students for future careers.

To qualify for this grant, school districts had to be nominated by local farmers in eligible counties.

Ballard County's grant application was chosen by the Grow Rural Education Farmer Advisory Council, which consists of 30 farmer leaders from across the U.S.

In 2017, the Grow Rural Education program will award $2.3 million to deserving schools. Since the program began in 2011, it has awarded more than $14 million to more than 750 schools in rural communities across the United States.

