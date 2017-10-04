Ballard County School to receive $25K grant - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ballard County School to receive $25K grant

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
(Source: America's Farmers Grow Rural Education) (Source: America's Farmers Grow Rural Education)
BALLARD COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Ballard County School District has received a $25,000 grant to further STEM education through the America's Farmers Grow Rural Education program.

The school district plans to upgrade technology that will enhance the health science curriculum and better prepare students for future careers.

To qualify for this grant, school districts had to be nominated by local farmers in eligible counties.

Ballard County's grant application was chosen by the Grow Rural Education Farmer Advisory Council, which consists of 30 farmer leaders from across the U.S.

In 2017, the Grow Rural Education program will award $2.3 million to deserving schools. Since the program began in 2011, it has awarded more than $14 million to more than 750 schools in rural communities across the United States. 

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

