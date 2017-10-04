4 arrested for 'destroying' piglets, 2 in Franklin Co., IL jail

Four people were arrested in Franklin County, Illinois after police said they stole and destroyed several litters of piglets.

According to Sheriff Don Jones, it happened in rural Logan on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Three litters of piglets were taken at the Logan Show Center according to deputies. There were around 30 baby pigs, reportedly five to seven days old.

Officials said they were taken and later destroyed by the suspects in various ways.

A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old of West Frankfort were arrested along with Trenton Bennett,18, and Branden Shaputis, 20, of Ewing. They have all been charged with felony theft and animal torture.

The juveniles have been released to their families according to police. Bennett and Shaputis are being held in Franklin County Jail in lieu of $45,000 of 10 percent.

Both offenses are class 3 felonies.

