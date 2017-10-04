Fire Prevention Week 2017 promoted in area schools

Fire Prevention week is approaching.

This year's campaign is titled, "Every second counts, plan two ways out," which reinforces why it's so important to have an escape plan.

Local fire departments are promoting the campaign by going into Elementary Schools along with their Lifesavers Team and Sparky the Dog. On Wednesday, Carbondale Fire Department visited Lewis Elementary, Thomas Elementary and even Parrish Elementary within the city.

Officials said they want to emphasize to the kids if their house is on fire, they know two ways to get out of the house. They also talked to the kids about having working smoke detectors and know they can get out alive.

Zena Madison, the assistant principal of Parrish Elementary, explained how these efforts are proactive in keeping children safe.

"We are the keepers and we have to make sure they are safe. And emergencies happen all the time in school," Madison said. "So it's important that we review the process, the procedures if an emergency was to happen here."

According to National Fire Week's website, the campaign's key campaign message:

Draw a map of your home by using this grid in English (PDF) or Spanish (PDF) with all members of your household, marking two exits from each room and a path to the outside from each exit.

Practice your home fire drill twice a year. Conduct one at night and one during the day with everyone in your home, and practice using different ways out.

Teach children how to escape on their own in case you can’t help them.

Make sure the number of your home is clearly marked and easy for the fire department to find.

Close doors behind you as you leave – this may slow the spread of smoke, heat, and fire.

Once you get outside, stay outside. Never go back inside a burning building.

