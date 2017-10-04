Cape Girardeau boil water advisory lifted

A water main break in the 1400 block of North West Boulevard put approximately 70 households under a precautionary boil water advisory on Wednesday, October 5.

The boil water advisory has been lifted.

The area affected the 1400-1600 blocks of North West End Boulevard, the 1400-1500 blocks of Carter Street, 1300 block of Westhill, 1400 block of Ozark, 1400-1500 blocks of Ripley Street, and one home on Wayne Street.

If you have questions on whether or not you are affected, contact the City of Cape Girardeau Municipal Government.

For more information, contact the Cape Water Division at 573-339-6357.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.