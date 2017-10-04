KSP: 5 vehicle collision leaves one dead

The Kentucky State Police is investigating a multi-vehicle collision that occurred on Tuesday, October 3.

The collision occurred on Highway 51 near the 600 block of Elm Street involving 5 vehicles and a state police cruiser.

Kenneth Smith was driving a 2009 Buick Enclave south on Highway 51 when he struck three other vehicles.

Smith also hit hit a gas pump and then struck a state police cruiser while it was being refueled.

Smith's vehicle then hit a large pole in the Dollar General Store parking lot.

58-year-old Kenneth B. Smith of Paducah, Kentucky was pronounced dead at the scene by the Carlisle County Coroner.

Police said autopsy results show that Smith died as a result of natural causes prior to the collision.

An operator of one of the other vehicles, Kenneth Underwood, was transported by ambulance to Lourdes Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

