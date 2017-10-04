SCORES: Heartland Football Friday Featured Games 10/6

Here's a look at the games our crews covered on Oct. 6.

New Madrid County Central at Sikeston (Final Score: 6-49)

(Final Score: 6-49) Hillsboro at Poplar Bluff (Final Score: 20-21)

(Final Score: 20-21) Kennett at Malden (Final Score: 24-58)

(Final Score: 24-58) Scott City at Kelly (Final Score: 14-6)

at Kelly (Final Score: 14-6) DeSmet at Jackson (Final Score: 33-63)

(Final Score: 33-63) Hayti at Caruthersville (Final Score: 32-39)

(Final Score: 32-39) Chaminade at Cape Central (Final Score: 57-17)

at Cape Central (Final Score: 57-17) Centralia at Marion, IL (Final Score: 46-49)

(Final Score: 46-49) Sparta at Carterville (Final Score: 20-68)

(Final Score: 20-68) Du Quoin at Anna-Jonesboro (Final Score: 36-42)

Check the scores for all of the games throughout the night here.

