SCORES: Heartland Football Friday Featured Games 10/6

Here's a look at the games our crews covered on Oct. 6.

  • New Madrid County Central at Sikeston (Final Score: 6-49)
  • Hillsboro at Poplar Bluff (Final Score: 20-21)
  • Kennett at Malden (Final Score: 24-58)
  • Scott City at Kelly (Final Score: 14-6)
  • DeSmet at Jackson (Final Score: 33-63)
  • Hayti at Caruthersville (Final Score: 32-39)
  • Chaminade at Cape Central (Final Score: 57-17)
  • Centralia at Marion, IL (Final Score: 46-49)
  • Sparta at Carterville (Final Score: 20-68)
  • Du Quoin at Anna-Jonesboro (Final Score: 36-42)

