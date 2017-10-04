Cape Girardeau City Council nominations

The City of Cape Girardeau is now accepting nominating petitions for several city council positions.

Positions open during the April 3, 2018 General Elections are Wards 1, 2, 6, and Mayor.

Mayor - Ward 5 Representative Bob Fox has picked up a nominating petition, expressing intent to run for Mayor. Should he be elected as Mayor, the Ward 5 position would be filled by a Council appointee until an election could be held for the Ward in August or November 2018.

Ward 1 - Incumbent Joe Uzoaru has announced that he will not run for a second term. Ward 1 Neighborhood Development Initiative leader Dan Presson has picked up a nominating petition.

Ward 2 - Incumbent Shelly Moore has picked up a nominating petition.

Ward 6 - Recently appointed to replace former Councilman Bowen, Danny Essner has announced he will not run for a first full term.

Nominated candidates may file between October 24 and November 21, 2017.

The general election for these positions will be April 3, 2018. Potential candidate qualifications, additional information, and petition deadlines are available at cityofcape.org/elections.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.