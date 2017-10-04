KY Gov. encourages students to bring Bibles to school - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY Gov. encourages students to bring Bibles to school

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is encouraging students across his state to bring their Bible to school on Thursday.

October 5 is Bring Your Bible to School Day.

According to bringyourbible.org, this is the fourth year for the student-led religious freedom event.

The movement was established by Focus on the Family.

"Over the years we've heard from many kids and teens who want to meaningfully engage in conversations with peers to share their perspective on important issues," said Focus on the Family President Jim Daly. "The good news is - they can. The constitution recognizes students' rights to share their biblical viewpoints in a way that doesn't disturb instruction time, and to exercise their faith at school."

The organization expects half a million students to take part in Bring Your Bible to School Day.

