More than 50 stores announce they'll be closed on Thanksgiving Day

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.

It's become controversial as some feel that stores should be closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow employees to spend time with their loved ones. Many die-hard shoppers have also said that the stores starting their Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving night takes away from the fun of it all.

BestBlackFriday.com has compiled a list of retailers who will be closed on Thanksgiving day, and we've added some Heartland stores as well.

  • A.C. Moore
  • Abt Electronics
  • Academy Sports + Outdoors
  • At Home
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club
  • Blain’s Farm and Fleet
  • Buchheit
  • Burlington
  • Cabela’s
  • Cost Plus World Market
  • Costco
  • Craft Warehouse
  • Crate and Barrel
  • DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
  • Ethan Allen
  • Gardner-White Furniture
  • Guitar Center
  • H&M
  • Half Price Books
  • Harbor Freight
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • Homesense
  • IKEA
  • JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
  • Jos. A. Bank
  • La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
  • Lowe’s
  • Marshalls
  • Mattress Firm
  • Menards
  • Micro Center
  • Music & Arts
  • Neiman Marcus
  • Office Depot and OfficeMax
  • Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)
  • P.C. Richard & Son
  • Party City
  • Patagonia
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Pier 1 Imports
  • Publix
  • Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
  • Sam’s Club
  • Sears Hometown Stores (open last year but closed this year)
  • Sierra Trading Post
  • Sportsman’s Warehouse
  • Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)
  • Staples
  • Stein Mart (open last year but closed this year)
  • Sur La Table
  • The Container Store
  • The Original Mattress Factory
  • TJ Maxx
  • Tractor Supply
  • Trollbeads
  • Von Maur
  • West Marine
  • West Park Mall

