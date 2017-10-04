More than 50 stores announce they'll be closed on Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.

It's become controversial as some feel that stores should be closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow employees to spend time with their loved ones. Many die-hard shoppers have also said that the stores starting their Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving night takes away from the fun of it all.

BestBlackFriday.com has compiled a list of retailers who will be closed on Thanksgiving day, and we've added some Heartland stores as well.

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

At Home

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm and Fleet

Buchheit

Burlington

Cabela’s

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

Ethan Allen

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Menards

Micro Center

Music & Arts

Neiman Marcus

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)

P.C. Richard & Son

Party City

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

Sam’s Club

Sears Hometown Stores (open last year but closed this year)

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Stein Mart (open last year but closed this year)

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

West Park Mall

