10/4/17 - Las Vegas Tragedy

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

We are all trying to wrap our heads around the senseless violence that happened in Las Vegas Sunday night. There are no words to comfort the victims and families, nothing that can be said to heal our nation. I am horrified and shocked at what has happened, again. And while some will point a finger at gun control laws and others will speak of the need for better mental healthcare, we don’t know if either could have stopped a retiree in his mid-sixties from destroying so many lives.

We tend to look outside our borders when we think of terrorists. And while we don’t know the killer’s motive, I think we need to consider this an act of domestic terrorism. It’s one of the greatest threats facing our country today and it seems no one wants to admit that. And while our lawmakers debate travel bans and building a wall, and talking tough with North Korea, it seems we do not have an accurate vision of who poses the greatest threat to our lives and our livelihood.

Fifty-Five percent of the time*, mass killers are white male Americans; the Capitol baseball shootings, the Colorado movie theater shootings, the Charleston South Carolina church shootings, and now, the Las Vegas concert shootings. So, when we demand that our elected officials to do more to keep us safe, we should also think about who the shooter was and where he was from. I won’t say his name, but not because I can’t pronounce it. But because he was one of us, and that’s truly terrifying.

*Poynter Institute

