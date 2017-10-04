Trick-Art-Treat brings fall fun to Cape Girardeau, MO

Friday, Oct. 6 from 5 to 9 p.m. the Arts Council's annual Trick-Art-Treat Stamp Card event will take place.

Bring a stamp card with seven stamps from any participating location from to Broadway Biergarten and receive 1 free select fall beer.

Activities include a photo booth, art gallery, monster making at the Crisp Museum, Backyard Bash at the Indie House, On Cue Performing Art Studio Costume Contest and at Torchpoint Media 6th floor office inside codefi spooky stories.

For more information about Trick-Art-Treat and the participating locations, visit www.capearts.org/Trick-Art-Treat.aspx. You can also follow the Facebook event Trick-Art-Treat for more up to date information.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.