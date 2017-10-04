Carbondale Police taking unwanted prescription drugs - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale Police taking unwanted prescription drugs

Written by Jim Burns, Anchor
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Carbondale Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) are giving the public a chance to get rid of potentially dangerous prescription drugs.

Bring your expired, unused or unwanted pills to the department's headquarters on Washington Street on Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills and patches.

For more information about the disposal of unused medicines or the Take Back Day event, call Carbondale P.D. at 618-457-3200.

