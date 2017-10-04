Homecoming book sale at SIU

Southern Illinois University Carbondale and the SIU Press invites the community to visit the Homecoming Book Sale.

There are new and discounted books. Some include topics like Lincoln, the civil war, regional history, theater, film, philosophy, poetry, rhetoric, etc.

Books commonly cost $3 for paperback and $5 for cloth/hardback.

Recently published books are also available at a decreased amount.

The book sale is Oct. 12-13 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 1915 University Press Drive.

Contact Angela Moore-Swafford at angmoore@siu.edu.

