High school memories go high tech in Essex, MO

The yearbook staff at Richland High School in Essex, Missouri decided to include technology in the yearbook this year.

With the help of a mobile app, the pictures will come to life.

When the yearbooks are published, students can download an app on their phone. When they hover their phone over a photo, the video connected to the picture will pop up and play.

It's a new concept they anticipate will drop people's jaws to the floor once they see it.

"I didn't even know this was possible," Richland High School Yearbook Editor Liza King said.

This is new technology that not many schools have used thus far.

"As far as I know we're the first to actually use this in Southeast Missouri or even in this area," Richland High School Yearbook Business Teacher Kyle Carter said.

As of right now, the students are practicing putting video in their yearbook from last year to make sure it works.

They have also started working on gathering video and pictures to put in their current school year's yearbook as well.

"The idea is we will have each one for the seniors. So their senior video they will actually be able to go back and watch in the yearbook," Carter added.

"For sure right now we will be using it on every sport," King said. "Right now, volleyball is in season and cross country is in season. We have 15 students on staff right now. So we have a board where we schedule who is going to shoot what we need. Next we are going to get video of Luke running at the Saxony Lutheran meet."

How does it work? They use a program to edit video and simply assign it a photo in the yearbook. That photo will then be put in the yearbook and then people can access the video by opening up an app and scanning it over the photo to see the video.

After purchasing the yearbook called "The Rebel," they will be given instructions on how they will be able to see the videos.

"They can download the app on their phone and then they will see an eye icon on our pictures that they can hover their phone over using the app and then it will come to life through video," King said.

Until this story aired, most students at Richland didn't know this was happening. Staff members showed a couple of students for the first time and they seemed amazed.

They also have pictures of sporting events and the student of the month hanging up in the halls. When people come in, they can use their phones to make the pictures come alive.

King showed us some pictures in the school hall of two seniors playing volleyball along with their team photo.

"Anything! You can literally go to anything," King said as she showed us video on her phone from those hallway photos.

"One of the things we do here at Richland for everyone of our home ballgames is we create a program (paper form)," Carter said. "They all have their lead art on the cover of them and what we want to do, before too long, is build our program so that people can take their cell phone, run their cell phone over that front image, and be able to see a video of the game before. So they actually have game action with them there in the stands."

The yearbook staff at Richland High School is known worldwide for their yearbooks in the past as they have produced well over a hundred state, national and international awards from their pictures in them that the students have taken.

King said competing at such a high level and improving upon legendary yearbooks can be daunting at times.

However, she feels with this new technology, this now forever changes the traditional yearbook to an even higher level.

"Just being able to bring video to it is definitely taking us to the next level because it's bringing them to life," King explained. "It's showing what's going on through the pictures. It's not just showing you the picture, it's showing the emotion through it. It's showing you what they're doing."

The new yearbook will be available for students and parents at the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year.

