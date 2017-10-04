Ground turkey recalled; may contain metal shavings

Tens of thousands of pounds of ground turkey has been recalled over concerns that metal shavings may be in the meat.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Prestage Foods, Inc. is recalling about 38,475 pounds of ground turkey that was produced on Sept. 25 and 26, 2017.

The following packages are affected:

1.3-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey breast WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS” with ink jet printing on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.3-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.2-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Fit & Active Fresh Ground Turkey With Natural Flavoring” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.0-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Weis Markets Fresh Ground Turkey Breast” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

Plant employees notified the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service about the potential problem on Sept. 27 after performing sanitation on processing equipment. That same day, one of the retail locations involved in the recall noticed metal shaving in a package of ground turkey.

If you have any of the affected meat, you should throw it out or return it to the store where it was purchased for a refund.

