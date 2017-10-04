First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry conditions with isolated shower - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry conditions with isolated showers

Written by Alycia Dobrinick
The weather is dry today and chances are it will stay that way.

Grant Dade said other than a few isolated showers, the area will not see much precipitation.

Clouds are breaking up allowing for temperatures to reach the 80s.

This evening will be partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures by Thursday morning will range between 59 and 63. 

Thursday will be Partly cloudy and very warm. Highs will reach the middle 80s.

We are tracking a cold front that is heading our way next week. 

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

