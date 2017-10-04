First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry conditions with isolated showers

The weather is dry today and chances are it will stay that way.

Grant Dade said other than a few isolated showers, the area will not see much precipitation.

Clouds are breaking up allowing for temperatures to reach the 80s.

This evening will be partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures by Thursday morning will range between 59 and 63.



Thursday will be Partly cloudy and very warm. Highs will reach the middle 80s.



We are tracking a cold front that is heading our way next week.

