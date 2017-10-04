This week in music: 2002 Kelly Clarkson

Let's dip into the archives and check out the music scene from 15 years ago.

During the first week of October in 2002, these were the song topping Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 chart. At number five was Eminem with Cleaning Out My Closet. The song was about the anger Eminem felt toward his mother and the way she raised him. Despite it being one of is biggest hits, he regrets recording the song and no longer plays it in his concerts.

At number four was the debut single by Canadian singer Avril Lavigne. The video for Complicated shows Lavigne and her band having fun a mall. After the video was released, girls around the world copied her fashion style with ties and skater clothes.

Eve and Alicia Keys were in the number three position with Gangsta Lovin'. The song would peak at number two and is among Eve's biggest hits.



In the number two spot was Dilemma by Nelly and Kelly Rowland. The song went to number one becoming Nelly's second straight chart topper. It ended up selling of 7.6 million copies worldwide. One Billboard's all time Hot 100, Dilemma comes in at number 75.

And in the top spot for this week in '02 was the debut single by Kelly Clarkson. A Moment Like This was written to be the first single for the winner of the initial season of American Idol. Clarkson of course won the competition. When she was announced the winner, she sang the song as her final performance. Afterward she recorded the song and took it all the way to number one.

