This week in country music: 1977

Let's drop a couple of quarters into the Breakfast Show Juke Box of Memories.

This morning, we select some country tunes from this week in 1977.

One of the big movies of the summer of '77 was Smokey and the Bandit. The theme song from that movie was at number five on Billboard's country chart. Jerry Reed not only starred in the movie alongside Burt Reynolds, he also wrote and performed East Bound and Down.

Mel Tillis was in the number four spot with I Got the Hoss. Tillis was at the height of his career during this time. He was the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year.

The Oak Ridge Boys were at number three with Y'all Come Back Saloon. Prior to the success of this song The Oaks were mostly known as a gospel act dating all the way back to the 1940's. But with a revamped line up the group switched to country music in '77. Y'all Come Back Saloon was the first in a string of singles which made The Oak Ridge Boys country music superstars through the 1980's.

The Kendalls were at number two with Heaven's Just a Sin Away. It was the father-daughter duo's first chart hit and went all the way to number one and won The Kendalls a Grammy Award. The song is still popular on classic country radio to this day.

And in the top spot was Kenny Rogers with his second number one country hit as a solo artist. Daytime Friends is a song about two cheating people who are friends during the day but have an affair at night. By the way Kenny Rogers is retiring this year. His final concert will take place October 25 in Nashville. That concert will include appearances by Dolly Parton, The Judds, Chris Stapleton, Alison Krauss, Reba McEntire and many other country music stars.

