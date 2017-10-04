TN man caught at traffic stop with automatic weapons, 900 rounds

Investigators found this cache of weapons and ammunition in Edmisten's car. (Source: Washington Co. Sheriff's Department)

Federal agents are trying to determine why a man pulled over for speeding in Washington County, Tennessee was carrying a cache of weapons including two submachine guns and 900 rounds of ammunition.

According to Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal, a deputy tried to stop Scott Edmisten, 43, for driving 25 miles per hour over the speed limit on Monday, Oct. 2.

When the deputy activated his lights to stop Edmisten, he reportedly sped up to 80 miles per hour, but stopped about a half mile down the road.

The deputy learned that Edmisten's license was suspended, so he was taken into custody.

Investigators found a loaded .357 magnum, a loaded .45 semi-auto, a full auto AR rifle in .223 caliber, a fully automatic AR rifle in .308 caliber, over 900 rounds of ammunition, and survival equipment.

Sheriff Graybeal said neither of the fully automatic rifles had serial numbers nor were they registered.

As officers were trying to book Edmisten at the detention center, he reportedly made threats toward the arresting officer and other staff members. Graybeal said Edmisten lunged toward investigators who were trying to interview him.

He faces charges of speeding, felony evading, and possession of prohibited weapons. Edmisten is being held without bond.

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have been called in because of the unregistered machine guns, according to the sheriff.

