5 things to know Oct. 4

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(KFVS) -

Good morning! It's Wednesday, October 4, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

There is rain on the radar right now, but the showers will not be enough to bring relief from the dry weather. Laura Wibbenmeyer said she expects the temperatures to vary greatly today across the Heartland with our southeast counties reaching the mid 80s while our northwest counties will likely see highs in the 70s. The weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, but fall-like temperatures are in the seven-day outlook.

Making Headlines

Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend returns to the US for questioning: Marilou Danley, 62, who was in the Philippines at the time of the shooting, was met by FBI agents at the airport in Los Angeles late Tuesday night, according to a law enforcement official.

Garage damaged by fire: Crews from several departments responded to a home in Gordonville after a report of a fire.

TN man caught with automatic weapons: The man also reportedly had 900 rounds of ammunition.

Mental Health Awareness Week: The week is dedicated to educating people about mental illness while also raising awareness.

National Taco Day: YUM! Prepare yourself to celebrate this tasty day!

