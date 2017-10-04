Garage damaged by fire in Gordonville, MO

Firefighters from several departments responded to an early morning fire in Gordonville.

It happened on Albert Lane on Oct. 4. Crews were called to the scene around 1 a.m.

Crews from Gordonville, Millersville, and Jackson all responded to the scene.

Investigators said the garage suffered most of the fire and smoke damage, but the house did sustain some damage as well.

No one was hurt.

It's not clear what sparked the blaze.

