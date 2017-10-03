Abandoned dog gives birth to 13 pups who need new homes - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Abandoned dog gives birth to 13 pups who need new homes

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Abandoned and left for dead, a pregnant dog was left on the side of I-55 in Cape Girardeau, but was rescued by a good Samaritan.

She was taken to the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. Volunteers took care of her until she had her pups. They'll soon be ready for adoption.

The mom has already been adopted,  but in about one week the little guys will also need a home.

Corralling 13 puppies can be quite the task.

Carrie Perez took photos to help the pups get adopted.

Requi Salter works for the humane society and said the energy of the puppies will help them on the way to a forever home.

"They're all playful and they're all healthy... to me that's the key," Salter said.

And Jackie Ahrens has been the foster parent helping out the humane society. She originally only took in the mom but now she has the adventurous pups as well.

"Well initially I didn't know there were 13," Ahrens said. "I think this is the second largest litter that we've had. I really couldn't believe that dog could be carrying 13 puppies. The first one where they all survived."

In just a little over a week the 'barkers dozen,' as they've been nick-named, will no longer be with Jackie.

They'll be looking for permanent homes, but the humane society needs some help paying for the emergency C-Section needed to get them out. It cost about $1,200.

"Financially it's a lot to take on, with the momma dog and 13 puppies."

Workers with the humane society said that without help from foster parents like Jackie, these guys wouldn't be able to last long enough to be adopted.

