AT&T offers text donation option to support Las Vegas shooting victims

Helping those who were involved in the tragic events in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 30 could be as easy as sending a text.

AT&T along with with the University Medical Center Foundation (UMCF) have created a text to donate option for wireless customers.

This works with AT&T and other providers. Text “VEGAS” to 50555 to donate $10 to UMCF.

According to At&T, 100% of the donations go directly to providing on-going support for victims’ medical needs and Nevada’s only Level 1 trauma center.

