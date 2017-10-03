Domestic Violence Awareness Month underway - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Domestic Violence Awareness Month underway

Written by Brittany Jacob, Multimedia Journalist
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and The Women's Center in Carbondale, Illinois has a month full of activities to spread awareness. 

October 3 launches the first day of events with the Clothesline Project at John A Logan College. All of the shirts hanging are designed by survivors and represent their experiences and feelings. 

At John A Logan, there is a Clothesline Project that had almost 100 shirts on display painted by the victim

Andrea Stevens, Domestic Violence Program Coordinator at The Women's Center, explained the importance the month.

“The significance for the Women's Center is that it’s one of our main focuses. Our business is helping people that are survivors and victims of domestic violence and sexual assault," Stevens said. "So the fact that we have a whole month to spread awareness is extremely important to us because a lot of people in the community just don’t understand or they don’t know and they don’t realize how big of an issue it is.”

The Women's Center served over 1,200 survivors in one year and have received over 9,000 calls on the crisis hotline. In addition, all their services are completely free. 

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

