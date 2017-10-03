Domestic Violence Awareness Month underway

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and The Women's Center in Carbondale, Illinois has a month full of activities to spread awareness.

October 3 launches the first day of events with the Clothesline Project at John A Logan College. All of the shirts hanging are designed by survivors and represent their experiences and feelings.

At John A Logan, there is a Clothesline Project that had almost 100 shirts on display painted by the victim

Andrea Stevens, Domestic Violence Program Coordinator at The Women's Center, explained the importance the month.

“The significance for the Women's Center is that it’s one of our main focuses. Our business is helping people that are survivors and victims of domestic violence and sexual assault," Stevens said. "So the fact that we have a whole month to spread awareness is extremely important to us because a lot of people in the community just don’t understand or they don’t know and they don’t realize how big of an issue it is.”

The Women's Center served over 1,200 survivors in one year and have received over 9,000 calls on the crisis hotline. In addition, all their services are completely free.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.