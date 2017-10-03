No-kill animal shelter in Hayti, Mo asks for public's help

CHS-PAWS, the no-kill animal shelter in Hayti, Missouri is reaching out to the public for help and support.

Medical issues have piled up at the shelter over the last few months according to Humane Society President, Karol Wilcox.

She said the shelter took in more than 18 animals in the last week, and many requests have been made of the Helping Hands program. Wilcox said the area has been hard by lay-offs and there has been an increase in puppy and kitten season as well as abandoned animals.

“We have seen severe mange, starvation, systematic infections, broken bones, and all sorts of parasites,” Wilcox said, “These animals that require extensive treatment have to stay at the shelter longer before adoption. Every intake is vaccinated, wormed and treated for fleas upon intake and when you have a large number of intakes that cost adds up quickly.”

She said the need for the Helping Hands program has jumped in the last year. The program provides assistance with food and emergency vetting to the region so that animals can remain in their own home. But Wilcox said the low cost spay and neuter program has been tapped out for this year unless more help comes in.

“We work hard to provide for every animal we can in the area,” Wilcox said, “We operate under a state license and continue to see our intakes and adoptions grow annually.”

Here is how you can help.

A ‘’Virtual 5K’ in October can be found on the shelter's Facebook page.

They will also be on the square in Hayti on October 28 participating in the Fall Fest.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter located at 204 S. 4th St in Hayti or mailed to P.O. Box 525 in Hayti, MO 63851.

Donations can also be made on PayPal at cvhumsoc@hotmail.com.

