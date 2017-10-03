Talking to your kids after Las Vegas attack

How do you talk to your kids after a tragedy like the Las Vegas attack? What if they start asking questions?

One Cape Girardeau school official explained how they'll deal with it.

"Typically speaking, we're going to gauge the reaction of the students," Deena Ring, assistant superintendent of Cape Girardeau Public Schools, said. "Students hear the news. This is traumatic for adults. I was very upset when I heard what had happened in Las Vegas as well. So, for a child I think it's important to reinforce that they are safe. It's important to listen to what they communicate to you about what their concerns are and then to respond."

A story in "Psychology Today" said parents should not ignore the subject. The story said your kids are going to hear about it somewhere, so it's important to acknowledge it from the start and make sure they're ok.

