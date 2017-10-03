Wickliffe Bridge open after semi truck spills lumber

The Wickliffe Bridge is open after a lumber spill on Tuesday afternoon, October 3.

According to the Ballard County Sheriff's Office, a semi truck went off the road just before the bridge and spilled its load of lumber.

Only the semi truck was involved and the driver reportedly had a cut on his arm.

Authorities were on scene redirecting traffic at the bridge.

