2.0 magnitude earthquake shakes TN, AR areas

You may have felt a little shaking Monday morning.

A 2.0 magnitude earthquake hit near several Tennessee and Arkansas towns around 5:52 p.m. October 2.

The quake happened near Friendship, Dyersburg, Union City and Nashville, Tennessee as well as Blytheville, Arkansas.

here are no reports of damage.

