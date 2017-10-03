Man accused of property damage in Mt. Vernon, IL

A man is accused of property damage in Mount Vernon, Illinois.

Demetruis A. Clark, 23, was charged with felony criminal damage to property (damage over $10,000) and resisting arrest.

According to Mt. Vernon police, they responded to the United States Federal Building at around 6:55 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3 for a report of someone trying to break out windows along the south side of the building.

The federal building is located on South 6th in Mt. Vernon.

Police say they found Clark near the federal building and arrested him.

They say about 10 windows were damaged.

