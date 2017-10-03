Man accused of property damage in Mt. Vernon, IL

Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 20. First Alert Forecast There will be rain switching over to snowfall throughout the morning.
Amtrak officials have ended discounts for students and AAA members and raised the age requirements for senior discounts to 65.
The man was arrested in Taylorville, Ill. at the hospital around 4 p.m.
Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.
The annual Soles 4 Souls shoe drive hit the ground running in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio.
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.
A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.
Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.
