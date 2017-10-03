Mayfield Police: deadly shooting was murder-suicide

Police in Mayfield, Kentucky believe a failing relationship lead to a murder-suicide.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of South 10th Street around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3.

When they arrived, police say they found two people dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said Pamela Jones Williams, 57, suffered from multiple sharp force trauma wounds and a contact range gunshot wound. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Her boyfriend, Steven Yarbrough, 58, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Chief Nathan Kent with the Mayfield Police Department.

According to a neighbor, Willams' adult son lived with them.

That neighbor said the son went to the house sometime around 5:30 on Tuesday morning after learning there had been some sort of disturbance at the home.

