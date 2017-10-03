Woman dies after car crashed into Cape Girardeau Co., MO home

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash that sent a car into a house in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the highway patrol, the car crashed into a house on Highway B, 2 miles north of 72.

The crash report said a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was driven by 56-year-old William B. Branum of Fredericktown, Mo. Branum was headed northbound on Highway B.

Branum reportedly ran off the roadway through two fences and struck a woman in a house. The vehicle then continued into an outbuilding, struck a parked 2001 Ford F150 and then hit a tree.

Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton was on the scene.

He said a 71-year-old woman died from a "massive injury" due to being hit by the vehicle.

The woman is identified as Verla, Clippard of Oak Ridge, Mo. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Clifton. Her next of kin has been notified.

Parrott said Branum is currently not in custody and is not being treated at the hospital. He has not been detained or arrested.

There have been no tickets or charges related to the incident.

The crash is currently being investigated.

